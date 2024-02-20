russia abandons international investigation into navalny's death

The Kremlin rejects demands for an independent international investigation into the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. This is reported by the Russian media, citing the spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports .

Details

The day before, the European Council's head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Moscow should allow an independent and transparent international investigation into the circumstances of Navalny's sudden death.

We do not accept such demands at all, especially from Borrell, - Peskov said.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow considers the statements of Western politicians unacceptable, as there is no final examination of Navalny's death yet.

Instead, Borrell emphasized that the EU countries would propose to impose restrictions on those "responsible for Navalny's death." He added that the Russian authorities were to blame for the politician's death and called for a "strong signal of support" to the Russian opposition.

Recall

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Administrative District reported the death of politician Alexei Navalny in penal colony No. 3 in the village of Kharp on the afternoon of February 16. The department stated that the politician felt ill during a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness. Doctors were unable to save his life, trying to resuscitate him for more than half an hour.

After that, Navalny's body was transported from the colony to the prison in Salekhard. Representatives of the Investigative Committee of Russia informed the lawyers and the politician's mother that his body had been sent for a chemical examinationthat would last 14 days. They will not have access to it during this time.