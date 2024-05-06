Naval drone strikes Russian boat in occupied Crimea: source reports on DIU operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Main Intelligence Directorate in the area of Narrow Bay in Russian-occupied Crimea hit a Russian boat with a naval drone.
The Main Intelligence Directorate hit a Russian speedboat with a marine drone in the area of the Narrow Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a source told UNN.
Details
The source said that the attack by a Magura V5 maritime drone on a Russian speedboat in the area of Vuzka Bay was a DIU operation.
