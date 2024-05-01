Russia's GRU attacks oil refinery in Ryazan region - sources

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia was hit as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by sources in the Ukrainian special services.

"As a result of the operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the night of May 1, a Ryazan oil refinery was hit by a UAV on the territory of the Russian Federation," the source told UNN.

According to eyewitnesses, the first four explosions occurred at the refinery around 2 a.m., after which a large-scale fire broke out on the refinery's premises. At the same time, the local Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the danger from drones. The drone attack on the territory of the Ryazan region was confirmed by the local governor Pavel Malkov.

In addition, social media users reported the presence of drones in the sky over the Voronezh region. Air defense systems were also heard operating there, and the media reported damage to houses in Voronezh Oblast allegedly as a result of one of the aircraft-type drones being shot down.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is located in the city of Ryazan and is part of Rosneft. The refinery's stated maximum processing capacity is 17-18 million tons of oil per year. Most of the products are exported.

