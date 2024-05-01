ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russia's GRU attacks oil refinery in Ryazan region - sources

Russia's GRU attacks oil refinery in Ryazan region - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18244 views

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia suffered from a drone attack carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the night of May 1. The attack led to a large-scale fire at the facility.

The Ryazan oil refinery in Russia was hit as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by sources in the Ukrainian special services. 

"As a result of the operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the night of May 1, a Ryazan oil refinery was hit by a UAV on the territory of the Russian Federation," the source told UNN.

According to eyewitnesses, the first four explosions occurred at the refinery around 2 a.m., after which a large-scale fire broke out on the refinery's premises. At the same time, the local Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the danger from drones.  The drone attack on the territory of the Ryazan region was confirmed by the local governor Pavel Malkov.

In addition, social media users reported the presence of drones in the sky over the Voronezh region. Air defense systems were also heard operating there, and the media reported damage to houses in Voronezh Oblast allegedly as a result of one of the aircraft-type drones being shot down.

Image

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is located in the city of Ryazan and is part of Rosneft. The refinery's stated maximum processing capacity is 17-18 million tons of oil per year. Most of the products are exported.

Addendum

On the night of May 1, UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Riazan region in Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

