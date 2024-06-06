NATO seeks to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine

NATO and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement on expanding cooperation in the field of defense technologies and sharing intelligence about Russia's capabilities in the field of electronic warfare. This was announced by the Assistant Secretary General of the Alliance for innovation, hybrids and cybersphere David Van Vel, writes Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the agreement will set new boundaries for the exchange of information, in particular regarding the supply chains of drones. It is planned to be finalized before the July summit of the alliance in Washington.

One of the goals of the agreement is to help Ukraine become a large – scale supplier of technologies after the end of the war. For NATO, we are talking about following some examples of the rapid introduction and deployment of military technologies that have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainians are innovating at a very high rate. But, of course, the Russians are not stupid. This means that innovation on the battlefield is not static. It's more like chess NATO assistant secretary general said.

