NATO Secretary General: we see no signs that Putin plans to end this war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "we see no signs" that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin plans to end the war. He said this when he arrived at a meeting of EU defense ministers on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded to reports that "Putin is asking for peace talks.

"This war can end tomorrow if the government, the country that started the war, President Putin, stops attacking Ukraine. The challenge is that we don't see any signs that President Putin, Russia, is planning to end this war. On the contrary, we see that they are intensifying," Stoltenberg said.

"So it's up to the Ukrainians to decide what conditions are acceptable for an agreement. As NATO Allies, we know that what happens at the negotiating table is closely linked to strength on the battlefield. So, if we want a negotiated solution where Russia recognizes that Ukraine has to prevail as a sovereign independent state in Europe, then the only way to achieve that is to provide military support to Ukraine so that they can demonstrate to President Putin that he will not win on the battlefield. He will not gain control of Ukraine through military force, but he has to sit down and accept a sovereign independent Ukraine in the future as well," the NATO Secretary General said.

