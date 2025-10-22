NATO Secretary General supported Trump's proposal to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed support for US President Donald Trump's idea of stopping the war between Russia and Ukraine along the current front line. Rutte stated his full agreement with this proposal during a meeting with journalists.
It sounds simple, but of course, it's also absolutely right. So I fully agree with him. Stop where you are. And again, we will continue the dialogue this afternoon, and I am here to help him implement everything NATO can do - I personally, the ambassador, all of us - to help him realize this vision.
Recall
US President Donald Trump again called on Zelenskyy and Putin to stop the war on the front line.