NATO Secretary General says Europe is ready to fund US weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday called for the U.S. to continue supplying Ukraine and said Europe would pay the bill, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Speaking at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the NATO Secretary General said that the alliance should invest more in defense, increase defense production, and assume a larger share of the costs of helping Ukraine.

On Ukraine, we need U.S. also to stay involved. (...) If this new Trump administration is willing to keep on supplying Ukraine from its defense industrial base, the bill will be paid by the Europeans, I'm absolutely convinced of this, we have to be willing to do that - Rütte said.

The secretary general's comments come after US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the European Union should do more to support Ukraine.

In Davos, Rutte also said that it is very important that Russia does not win, as this could lead to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin high-fiving the leaders of North Korea and China.

"We really have to step up and not scale back our support for Ukraine," the NATO chief said.

"The frontline is moving in the wrong direction," he said.

