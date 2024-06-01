NATO is capable and ready to protect all allies in the alliance - Stoltenberg

NATO is capable and ready to protect all its allies. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Radio Liberty, commenting on reports that there are no air defense systems on the eastern flank, reports UNN.

the journalist noted that there are disturbing reports that there are no air defense systems on the eastern flank.

When asked if the eastern flank is properly protected, Stoltenberg said: "NATO is capable, capable and ready to protect all its allies in the Alliance. We must remember that NATO accounts for 50% of the world's military power. We have many opportunities, we have the United States – today the strongest military power in the world. We have also agreed on new defense spending. We have become more ambitious because we live in a more dangerous world. Therefore, it is necessary to invest more to meet the requirements that arise from new defense spending. It also takes into account more investment in air defense.

He noted that the allies agreed to purchase or put into service another 700 fifth-generation fighters.

These are very powerful systems for air defense. Germany and the United States have just agreed to build a new Patriot missile manufacturing plant in Germany. Many other allies are increasing production. It will be more, and we invest more, in particular, in air defense Stoltenberg said.

