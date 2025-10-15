NATO considers unified rules for responding to threatening Russian aircraft - The Telegraph
Kyiv • UNN
NATO is discussing the possibility of introducing unified rules for immediate response to Russian aircraft that pose a threat. New response rules will be discussed at the meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 15.
NATO is discussing the possibility of introducing unified rules for immediate response to Russian aircraft that pose a threat to the Alliance. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.
Details
According to media reports, NATO aims to agree on common principles for shooting down enemy targets if they violate the airspace of Alliance countries.
This refers, in particular, to fighter jets carrying air-to-ground missiles.
Defense chiefs want Russian aircraft carrying ground-launched missiles over allied airspace to become potential targets
New response rules will be discussed at the meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 15.
