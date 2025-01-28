NATO confirms that Russia tried to kill Rheinmetall CEO Papperger

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber James Appathurai confirmed that Russia tried to kill German Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, a senior NATO official confirmed that there was a Russian scheme to assassinate Armin Papperger, the head of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

Appathurai said that the plot, which was uncovered by the United States and German intelligence agencies, was part of Russian plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe.

"We have seen cases of sabotage that have taken place in NATO countries over the past few years, by which I mean train derailments, arson attacks, attacks on politicians' properties, plots to assassinate industry leaders like the head of Rheinmetall, but there have been other plots," Appathurai said.

According to him, the Russians recruit personnel for their conspiracies on the Internet, using criminal groups, or unwitting youth, or migrants to carry out criminal acts.

"It's usually done crudely, but with a specific purpose - to sow unrest to undermine support for Ukraine," Appathurai added.

Recall

In July 2024, it was reportedthat Western intelligence agencies exposed Russian attempts to assassinate Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer and automotive supplier Rheinmetall.