NATO assures stability after US military presence reduction in Romania: "This happens all the time" - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the reduction in the number of US troops in Romania will not affect the Alliance's security. He emphasized that troop rotation is a common practice, and the defense capability of NATO's eastern flank remains unwavering.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the United States' decision to reduce its troop numbers in Romania does not pose a threat to the Alliance's security. According to him, the rotation of units is a common practice that will not affect the defense capabilities of NATO's eastern flank, even despite increased hybrid attacks from Russia. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.
Details
“This happens all the time… please don’t read too much into it. Wherever and whenever it is needed, we can always jointly expand our activities, including in Romania,”
Last week, Washington announced the return to the US of about 700 soldiers from an infantry brigade stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base in Romania, on the Black Sea. After the reduction, approximately 1,000 American troops will remain in the country.
Romanian President Nicușor Dan supported NATO's position, stating: "In Europe and Romania, the American presence is stronger than in 2020. So there is no concern, no worry."
Amid increasingly frequent incidents – including airspace violations and the downing of Russian drones over Poland and Romania – the Alliance is stepping up defense measures. This includes the deployment of additional air defense systems and aircraft as part of the "Eastern Sentinel" program, which is intended to compensate for possible gaps after the rotation of American troops.
“Thanks to this ‘Eastern Sentinel’ mission, we can bring in more capabilities wherever and whenever they are needed… including in Romania,”
He also reported that NATO is conducting large-scale military exercises in Romania, increasing the number of participants "from 1,500 to over 5,000 servicemen" to ensure a rapid response if needed.
In conclusion, Rutte stressed that the guarantees of collective defense remain unwavering.
“We can bring more capabilities where needed, but… if this country is attacked, 31 more countries will come to Romania’s aid. That makes us invincible – absolutely invincible – and that’s why I think no one will ever try to do that,”
