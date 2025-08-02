National Police commented on the conflict with the TCC near the stadium in Vinnytsia

The National Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of an incident that occurred near the stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center. This is reported by the National Police of Vinnytsia Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during measures to notify residents about mobilization, TCC servicemen found and detained a man who was wanted for evading military service.

Subsequently, a group of people, including representatives of a public organization, arrived at the temporary location of the TCC and, demanding the man's release, initiated a conflict with the servicemen. - the post says.

According to law enforcement officers, about 80 citizens approached the institution, some of whom broke down the gate of the facility and tried to break inside. Police measures were applied to the people to push them out of the facility's territory.

Police are conducting a check and ensuring public order near the building.

