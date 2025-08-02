$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
August 1, 02:20 PM
August 1, 02:02 PM
August 1, 08:17 AM
National Police commented on the conflict with the TCC near the stadium in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The National Police is investigating a conflict in Vinnytsia between citizens and TCC employees near the stadium. The incident arose after the detention of a wanted draft dodger, when about 80 people tried to break into the TCC territory.

National Police commented on the conflict with the TCC near the stadium in Vinnytsia

The National Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of an incident that occurred near the stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center. This is reported by the National Police of Vinnytsia Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during measures to notify residents about mobilization, TCC servicemen found and detained a man who was wanted for evading military service.

Subsequently, a group of people, including representatives of a public organization, arrived at the temporary location of the TCC and, demanding the man's release, initiated a conflict with the servicemen.

- the post says.

According to law enforcement officers, about 80 citizens approached the institution, some of whom broke down the gate of the facility and tried to break inside. Police measures were applied to the people to push them out of the facility's territory.

Police are conducting a check and ensuring public order near the building.

Vita Zelenetska

