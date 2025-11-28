"National cashback" for September promised by the government by the end of autumn: what will happen next with payments and what can be spent on

The government reiterated its denial of the curtailment of the state program "National Cashback", promising new payments for September by the end of November, and listed what the funds can be spent on, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The payment under the "National Cashback" program for September will take place on November 29-30. The state will transfer a total of over 598 million hryvnias to 3.8 million Ukrainians, accumulated for purchases of Ukrainian goods in September. - reported the Ministry of Economy.

As noted, "the payment of funds for October is expected in the second decade of December. The payment for November is planned for the end of December. The payment for December will take place as planned in February 2026, and then monthly at the end of the following month for the previous one."

Earlier, information was spread in the media about the alleged curtailment of the National Cashback program. This information is false and does not correspond to reality. - indicated in the Ministry of Economy

Meanwhile, in September, Ukrainians reportedly purchased locally produced goods included in the program for over UAH 5.9 billion. New companies joined the National Cashback, and the total number of participating manufacturers and sellers increased to over 1870.

What you can spend money on

As indicated, the funds received under the program can be spent on:

utility services;

medicines;

books;

postal services;

charity.

"Also, soon users will be able to spend National Cashback on Ukrainian-produced food products (except excisable goods)," the Ministry of Economy noted.

Recall

Earlier, with reference to resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1510, it was reported that Ukrainians may stop receiving money under the "National Cashback" program from May 2026, and in case of insufficient budget funds, this could happen as early as January.