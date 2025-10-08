National Bank strengthened hryvnia: official exchange rates for October 8

As of Wednesday, October 8, the National Bank set the official exchange rate at 41.31 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 41.34 hryvnias per dollar. In the cash market, the dollar rose by five kopecks - 41.50 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.3158 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.1742 UAH per 1 euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3231 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.10-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.05-48.69 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-11.70 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.31-41.33 UAH/dollar and 48.18-48.19 UAH/euro, respectively.

Recall

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth is due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

