National Bank strengthened hryvnia: official exchange rates for October 22

As of Wednesday, October 22, the National Bank set the official exchange rate at 41.74 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 41.75 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged at 41.95 hryvnias. On Wednesday, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 48.47. On Tuesday, October 21, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro was 48.66. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7441 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.4732 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4339 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 22

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.45-41.90 UAH, the euro at 48.35-49.00 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.90 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/dollar and 48.47-48.49 UAH/euro.

Recall

Gold prices fell on Tuesday after hitting a record high, as investors booked profits amid expectations of Fed interest rate cuts. The spot gold price fell 0.3% to $4,340.29 per ounce.

"They call and are rude": complaints about debt collectors increased in Ukraine, almost 1000 appeals this year