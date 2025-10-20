"They call and are rude": complaints about debt collectors increased in Ukraine, almost 1000 appeals this year

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
12:10 PM • 6136 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
08:37 AM • 17739 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 43424 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 23767 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 26895 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 9834 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25060 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25951 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64680 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108521 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayedOctober 20, 04:49 AM • 32108 views
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy07:56 AM • 17366 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 29189 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"09:15 AM • 12073 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump10:40 AM • 9292 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 43424 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 29205 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108521 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 75114 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 153762 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Hungary
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 59439 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 60123 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 79242 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 77508 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 103534 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
MiG-31

"They call and are rude": complaints about debt collectors increased in Ukraine, almost 1000 appeals this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

In Ukraine, the number of complaints against collection companies has increased, reaching 958 appeals this year, which exceeds last year's figure. last year. In total, the NBU received 3.1 thousand complaints since 2021, with more than 60% received in the last two years.

"They call and are rude": complaints about debt collectors increased in Ukraine, almost 1000 appeals this year

More than 70 collection companies operate in Ukraine. The total income of these organizations for 2024 exceeded UAH 1 billion. At the same time, the number of complaints from the public about the approaches used by collection service specialists is increasing – in 2025, the level of dissatisfaction, calculated by the number of appeals, is twice as high as in 2023, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Over the past 4 years, the National Bank has received 3.1 thousand complaints regarding the activities of collection companies. This year, 958 complaints against collectors have been recorded. This is more than for 2024 as a whole, when 938 complaints were recorded.

The NBU received 3,101 complaints about the activities of collection companies since the new law on collection activities came into force in 2021. More than 60% of these complaints were received in the last two years alone.

- the report says.

According to Opendatabot, 74 companies operate in the collection services market, which, according to current information, have earned over one billion hryvnias. It is also noted that the net profit of the relevant organizations was recorded at UAH 384.7 million.

Reference

Since 2021, only collectors registered in the NBU's Register of Collection Companies can contact debtors. Due to violations of the rules of work described in the law, unscrupulous collectors may face sanctions: from a fine to work restrictions and even exclusion from the register.

82 collection companies were included in the NBU's special register since the Register began operating. The most active registration took place in the first year — then 62 companies were added to the list. Subsequently, the process slowed down significantly: in 2022, only five companies were added, and in 2025 — so far only one.

Currently, 74 companies remain in the Register. During this time, 8 companies lost the right to operate in the market: half — voluntarily, the rest — due to violations of requirements.

Addition

In light of the already recorded number of appeals, it is worth recalling that you can complain about the actions of collectors and try to protect your rights through the service in cooperation with the National Bank of Ukraine.

Recall

In January 2025, a scheme for the illegal seizure of a minor's apartment worth UAH 1.2 million was exposed in Kyiv. A private executor lifted the arrest from the property, and a collector appropriated the real estate after the child's father died.

"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in Odesa20.10.25, 10:12 • 2238 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv