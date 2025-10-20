"They call and are rude": complaints about debt collectors increased in Ukraine, almost 1000 appeals this year

More than 70 collection companies operate in Ukraine. The total income of these organizations for 2024 exceeded UAH 1 billion. At the same time, the number of complaints from the public about the approaches used by collection service specialists is increasing – in 2025, the level of dissatisfaction, calculated by the number of appeals, is twice as high as in 2023, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Over the past 4 years, the National Bank has received 3.1 thousand complaints regarding the activities of collection companies. This year, 958 complaints against collectors have been recorded. This is more than for 2024 as a whole, when 938 complaints were recorded.

The NBU received 3,101 complaints about the activities of collection companies since the new law on collection activities came into force in 2021. More than 60% of these complaints were received in the last two years alone. - the report says.

According to Opendatabot, 74 companies operate in the collection services market, which, according to current information, have earned over one billion hryvnias. It is also noted that the net profit of the relevant organizations was recorded at UAH 384.7 million.

Reference

Since 2021, only collectors registered in the NBU's Register of Collection Companies can contact debtors. Due to violations of the rules of work described in the law, unscrupulous collectors may face sanctions: from a fine to work restrictions and even exclusion from the register.

82 collection companies were included in the NBU's special register since the Register began operating. The most active registration took place in the first year — then 62 companies were added to the list. Subsequently, the process slowed down significantly: in 2022, only five companies were added, and in 2025 — so far only one.

Currently, 74 companies remain in the Register. During this time, 8 companies lost the right to operate in the market: half — voluntarily, the rest — due to violations of requirements.

Addition

In light of the already recorded number of appeals, it is worth recalling that you can complain about the actions of collectors and try to protect your rights through the service in cooperation with the National Bank of Ukraine.

Recall

In January 2025, a scheme for the illegal seizure of a minor's apartment worth UAH 1.2 million was exposed in Kyiv. A private executor lifted the arrest from the property, and a collector appropriated the real estate after the child's father died.

"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in Odesa