Natalie Portman divorced her husband after 11 years of marriage

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16593 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53092 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41433 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208362 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188129 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175778 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220997 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249235 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155030 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371614 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14045 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 53017 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208267 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169474 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188060 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10946 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20001 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20602 views

09:23 AM • 35261 views

09:06 AM • 43092 views
Natalie Portman divorced her husband after 11 years of marriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29656 views

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Milpierre have divorced after 11 years of marriage, reportedly due to Milpierre's infidelity.

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Natalie Portman and her husband, ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Milpierre, have divorced after 11 years of marriage. It is reported by Variety portal, UNN reports.

Details

The divorce was finalized last month, but the couple has not made any official comments on the matter. The couple and their two children lived in France. According to one version, the reason for the divorce was the dancer's infidelity.

Portman and Milpierre first met on the set of Black Swan, for which Portman won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Actress. They married in California in August 2012 and have a 12-year-old son, Aleph, and a 7-year-old daughter, Amalia.

Natalie Portman gained fame after her role in the movie Leon (1994). At the time of the movie's release, Portman was 13 years old. She won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Saturn Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie Black Swan (2010).

19.07.23, 14:56 • 658559 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

