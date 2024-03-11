Natalie Portman divorced her husband after 11 years of marriage

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Natalie Portman and her husband, ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Milpierre, have divorced after 11 years of marriage. It is reported by Variety portal, UNN reports.

Details

The divorce was finalized last month, but the couple has not made any official comments on the matter. The couple and their two children lived in France. According to one version, the reason for the divorce was the dancer's infidelity.

Portman and Milpierre first met on the set of Black Swan, for which Portman won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Actress. They married in California in August 2012 and have a 12-year-old son, Aleph, and a 7-year-old daughter, Amalia.

Natalie Portman gained fame after her role in the movie Leon (1994). At the time of the movie's release, Portman was 13 years old. She won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Saturn Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie Black Swan (2010).