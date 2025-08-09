Nagasaki Tragedy Remembrance Day in Japan and Holding Hands: What else is celebrated today

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
10:42 PM • 18677 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 27768 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 114735 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 113704 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 67767 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 126150 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 71183 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 52054 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37653 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 105561 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
753mm
Popular news
Forced evacuation of families with children from over 20 settlements begins in Donetsk region: listAugust 8, 06:26 PM • 7784 views
The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCCAugust 8, 09:56 PM • 3234 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJAugust 8, 10:18 PM • 15571 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regions12:47 AM • 8776 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger01:33 AM • 7170 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 114752 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 83824 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 113720 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 137080 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 105567 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Azerbaijan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 137064 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 168501 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 182513 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 187708 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 176093 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Fox News
COVID-19
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Nagasaki Tragedy Remembrance Day in Japan and Holding Hands: What else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

August 9 marks the Day of Remembrance for the Nagasaki tragedy, where the US dropped an atomic bomb in 1945. Also today, the world celebrates Holding Hands Day, International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, and World Book Lovers Day.

Nagasaki Tragedy Remembrance Day in Japan and Holding Hands: What else is celebrated today

Today marks the Day of Remembrance of the Nagasaki tragedy in Japan and Handholding Day, reports UNN.

Day of Remembrance of the Nagasaki Tragedy in Japan

Every year on August 9, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Atomic Bombing of Nagasaki in Japan is held.

On August 6, 1945, an American bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Just a few days later, Nagasaki suffered the same fate.

The city of Nagasaki is located in the west of Kyushu Island in Japan. It was an important naval port and a center of military industry.

On August 1, several high-explosive bombs were dropped on the city. Because of this, part of the population was evacuated.

On August 9, at 11:00 local time, an American bomber dropped a 4.5-ton bomb with a power of 20 kilotons on the city.

The bomb exploded at an altitude between the main targets, the steel and arms production facilities of Mitsubishi and its torpedo factory.

More than 70,000 people died immediately. Another 35,000 died in the first few days from injuries and fatal doses of radiation. A large number of people died for years from diseases caused by radiation.

Japan urged leaders of 120 countries to consider the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki06.08.25, 10:06 • 4014 views

Handholding Day

National Handholding Day, celebrated annually on August 9, celebrates one of the simplest yet profound forms of human connection – the simple act of holding hands.

While the origin of National Handholding Day itself is unclear, the practice of handholding has deep roots in human history:

1. 1578: The phrase "to hold hands" first appears in English literature.

2. 1986: The "Hands Across America" event demonstrates the power of handholding on a large scale.

3. 2010-2015: Organizations dedicated to the concept of "holding hands" are established in various countries.

The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine05.08.25, 17:18 • 80570 views

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Today, August 9, Ukraine and the whole world celebrate the International Day of Indigenous Peoples.

This day was established in 1994 by the UN General Assembly for annual solidarity with peoples who constitute a minority in their historical homeland.

There are about 476 million indigenous people living in 90 countries worldwide. They are the bearers of 5,000 different cultures.

World Book Lovers Day

National Reading Lovers Day is a day that encourages everyone who loves to read to find a favorite reading spot, a good book (whether fiction or non-fiction), and dedicate the whole day to it.

From clay tablets to modern e-books, literature has played a crucial role in preserving cultures, educating the masses, and telling stories. Thanks to Johannes Gutenberg's 15th-century printing press, everyone, not just royalty, monks, or landowners, could read and own books.

Anna Murashko

Society
United Nations General Assembly
Kyushu
Japan