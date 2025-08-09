Nagasaki Tragedy Remembrance Day in Japan and Holding Hands: What else is celebrated today

Today marks the Day of Remembrance of the Nagasaki tragedy in Japan and Handholding Day, reports UNN.

Day of Remembrance of the Nagasaki Tragedy in Japan

Every year on August 9, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Atomic Bombing of Nagasaki in Japan is held.

On August 6, 1945, an American bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Just a few days later, Nagasaki suffered the same fate.

The city of Nagasaki is located in the west of Kyushu Island in Japan. It was an important naval port and a center of military industry.

On August 1, several high-explosive bombs were dropped on the city. Because of this, part of the population was evacuated.

On August 9, at 11:00 local time, an American bomber dropped a 4.5-ton bomb with a power of 20 kilotons on the city.

The bomb exploded at an altitude between the main targets, the steel and arms production facilities of Mitsubishi and its torpedo factory.

More than 70,000 people died immediately. Another 35,000 died in the first few days from injuries and fatal doses of radiation. A large number of people died for years from diseases caused by radiation.

Handholding Day

National Handholding Day, celebrated annually on August 9, celebrates one of the simplest yet profound forms of human connection – the simple act of holding hands.

While the origin of National Handholding Day itself is unclear, the practice of handholding has deep roots in human history:

1. 1578: The phrase "to hold hands" first appears in English literature.

2. 1986: The "Hands Across America" event demonstrates the power of handholding on a large scale.

3. 2010-2015: Organizations dedicated to the concept of "holding hands" are established in various countries.

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Today, August 9, Ukraine and the whole world celebrate the International Day of Indigenous Peoples.

This day was established in 1994 by the UN General Assembly for annual solidarity with peoples who constitute a minority in their historical homeland.

There are about 476 million indigenous people living in 90 countries worldwide. They are the bearers of 5,000 different cultures.

World Book Lovers Day

National Reading Lovers Day is a day that encourages everyone who loves to read to find a favorite reading spot, a good book (whether fiction or non-fiction), and dedicate the whole day to it.

From clay tablets to modern e-books, literature has played a crucial role in preserving cultures, educating the masses, and telling stories. Thanks to Johannes Gutenberg's 15th-century printing press, everyone, not just royalty, monks, or landowners, could read and own books.