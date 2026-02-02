NABU showed Russians how to influence state bodies without a single shot – expert on the customs chief competition

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
04:56 PM • 208 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 6408 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 18201 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 31650 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 57014 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 73636 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50607 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50194 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36184 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52444 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1m/s
73%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 24583 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 36833 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 16722 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 13846 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 10555 views
Publications
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 6408 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 37281 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 24809 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 83389 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 110619 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 222 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 1294 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 2868 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 3716 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 6554 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Social network
Technology
Gold

NABU showed Russians how to influence state bodies without a single shot – expert on the customs chief competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The competition commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service signed a memorandum with NABU, although representatives of the Bureau are among the applicants. Political expert Oleh Posternak accused NABU of manipulation and attempts to gain control over government bodies.

NABU showed Russians how to influence state bodies without a single shot – expert on the customs chief competition

The competition commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine has become embroiled in a scandal. Its members signed a memorandum of cooperation with the NABU, even though representatives of the Bureau themselves are candidates for this position. In this regard, the Bureau was accused of manipulation and attempts to gain control over government bodies. This was written by political expert Oleh Posternak, as reported by UNN.

"The commission, which decides the fate of the future head of customs, consists of 6 people. Three of them are foreigners. Three are Ukrainians. Under the guise of 'objectivity,' this commission signed a memorandum with the NABU on December 17 to thoroughly check candidates for integrity. This was written by a member of the commission, the head of the Council of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, Dmytro Oliynyk. Thus, the commission of three of our people, three foreigners, and a bunch of NABU officials expands into a body where our people do not play a special role, and NABU officials, as they say, are not subordinate to Ukraine anyway. Now this entire legion is undertaking to check candidates for the position of head of customs," he wrote.

Among the candidates, the expert noted, are current NABU employees.

"Among the candidates, three NABU officials are modestly listed: Mykhailo Burtovyi, Orest Mandziy, and Ruslan Damentsov. That is, the Bureau will check everyone, and then they will choose between their own and outsiders whom to appoint. It is not difficult to guess who will pass this test: some outsider or their own?" the expert noted.

According to him, competitive procedures create a mechanism for external influence on key state institutions.

"NABU showed the Russians how to influence Ukrainian state bodies without a single shot. Foreign guys are jointly raiding entire government bodies to manage them from abroad. Is this already treason or still democracy? Because it looks very much like an attempt to concentrate power in one structure, which is influenced from outside the country," the expert noted.

He also recalled previous personnel decisions in state companies, which, according to him, indicate the negative consequences of such practices.

"We have already seen how NABU protégé Mykhailo Rykovtsev headed the economic security department of Ukrzaliznytsia. Almost 80 million, according to open data, in losses were recorded only on purchases of diesel fuel, coal, and wagons last summer," Posternak wrote.

Separately, Posternak mentioned the situation with NABU senior detective Taras Likunov.

"NABU senior detective Taras Likunov, who investigated corruption crimes at 'Ukrzaliznytsia,' and then found himself in the chair of the deputy director for corporate security of 'UZ,'" the expert noted.

He emphasized that NABU "decided not to notice" the restrictions provided for in Article 26 of the Law "On Preventing Corruption."

"It directly prohibits working in companies that the official controlled or supervised for one year after dismissal. And how can you notice it when Likunov's sister, Olena Shcherban, is a member of the 'Anti-Corruption Action Center.' A normal corrupt vertical under the guise of anti-corruption," he said.

Posternak emphasized that the fight against corruption remains critically important for Ukraine, but warned against substituting its content.

"Ukraine, undoubtedly, needs a quality fight against corruption. But it's somehow not comme il faut when anti-corruption activists, with the money of Ukrainians, help concentrate power in a warring country," he concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine