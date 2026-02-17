$43.170.07
Rubrics
WhatsApp

NABU refused to disclose information about criminal cases involving the Bureau's director Kryvonos – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

NABU refused to disclose information regarding the criminal case concerning voter bribery and the wanted status of director Semen Kryvonos. The Bureau referred to this as personal data not subject to disclosure.

NABU refused to disclose information about criminal cases involving the Bureau's director Kryvonos – Media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau refused to disclose information regarding the criminal case of Bureau Director Semen Kryvonos concerning voter bribery and his being on the wanted list. The Bureau called this information personal data and not subject to disclosure. This is stated in the Bureau's response to a request from "Korotko pro", reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

"The National Bureau, as a state authority, does not possess the information you requested, and therefore, providing information is not possible," the official response from the Bureau states, according to the publication.

Also, NABU equated information about the case of voter bribery by Bureau Director Kryvonos and his being on the wanted list with events and phenomena that occurred or are occurring in the domestic and other spheres of a person's life. Based on this, they classified it as information about a person's personal and family life, i.e., personal data. Therefore, its disclosure without the person's consent is impossible, the Bureau's response states.

At the same time, "Korotko pro" notes that the Director of the Bureau himself has not provided any comments regarding the progress of the criminal case on voter bribery. It is also currently unknown whether Kryvonos maintains relations with the mother and child, with whose help he managed to obtain amnesty in this case, journalists reported.

The publication reminded that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos received a guilty court verdict in a case concerning voter bribery in favor of the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc. However, in June 2009, he was released on amnesty due to having a minor child. According to media reports, he allegedly adopted a boy and thus avoided imprisonment.

During the consideration of this case, Kryvonos was on the wanted list. In addition, according to former SAP prosecutor Bronytskyi, the judge authorized Kryvonos's arrest and his delivery to court under guard.

As previously reported, NABU head Semen Kryvonos stated that the effectiveness of his agency is not measured by the funds returned to the budget. He made this statement at a briefing, answering a question about why Ukraine spends many times more money on maintaining NABU than it returns to the state through its work.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine