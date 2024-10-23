NABU purchased a thousand medals for itself at the expense of the budget - tender
Kyiv • UNN
NABU purchased 1000 medals for UAH 75 thousand of budget funds to reward detectives. The winner of the tender was the NBU, which is to deliver the medals by October 30, 2024.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine decided to encourage detectives to fight corruption effectively and purchased a thousand medals. The cost of the awards is 75 thousand hryvnias, and they were purchased, of course, at the expense of the state budget. This is evidenced by the data on the Prozorro website, according to UNN.
The tender was won by the National Bank of Ukraine. According to the contract, one thousand medals must be delivered to the NABU by October 30, 2024.
This is probably a commemorative medal of the NBU issued to mark the 10th anniversary of the NABU
The obverse of the medal features the NABU logo in the center on a mirror background, with the small State Emblem and the inscription UKRAINE above it.
On the reverse of the medal, in the center, there is a stylized sunflower blooming under the sun, which in its shape visually resembles the emblem of the institution.
“The unlit and wilted petals on the exhausted and dry land are a kind of allegory of the harmful effects of darkness and drought on the development of sunflowers, just as corruption negatively affects the development of the state and society. It is the “struggle of light against darkness (corruption)” that allows the sunflower to flourish and the state to develop and prosper. This symbolic series is complemented by a stylized prohibition sign formed by the overall composition of the reverse, with the NABU slogan around its circumference: PREVENT and PREVENT,” the NBU said.
Recall
NABU recently celebrated its 10th anniversary . The event was titled “From Request to Result,” and as the bureau noted, it was fully funded by the US Embassy in Ukraine. However, unlike international donors, the majority of Ukrainians expressed distrust of anti-corruption activists.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in 2014 as part of the system of anti-corruption bodies to fight corruption among high-ranking officials, in the context of fulfilling Ukraine's commitments to the EU and the International Monetary Fund. However, corruption in Ukraine remains one of the main problems.
The key factors that undermine the trust of Ukrainians in the NABU are low effectiveness, political pressure, financial costs, acquittals, manipulative investigations.
Therefore, given the results of 10 years, the effectiveness of the NABU remains debatable and clearly requires reform of the system that will increase the effectiveness of the fight against corruption and at the same time reduce the political and PR component of the agency's work.