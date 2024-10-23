NABU purchased a thousand medals for itself at the expense of the budget - tender

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 24840 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 122324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 177494 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111446 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 347176 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175106 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145936 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196443 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125299 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108291 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 10249 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 11647 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 9384 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 6916 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 7152 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 3952 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 24840 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 122324 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23301 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25906 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39742 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48198 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136706 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NABU purchased a thousand medals for itself at the expense of the budget - tender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 163621 views

NABU purchased 1000 medals for UAH 75 thousand of budget funds to reward detectives. The winner of the tender was the NBU, which is to deliver the medals by October 30, 2024.

NABU purchased a thousand medals for itself at the expense of the budget - tender

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine decided to encourage detectives to fight corruption effectively and purchased a thousand medals. The cost of the awards is 75 thousand hryvnias, and they were purchased, of course, at the expense of the state budget. This is evidenced by the data on the Prozorro website, according to UNN.

The tender was won by the National Bank of Ukraine. According to the contract, one thousand medals must be delivered to the NABU by October 30, 2024.

This is probably a commemorative medal of the NBU issued to mark the 10th anniversary of the NABU 

The obverse of the medal features the NABU logo in the center on a mirror background, with the small State Emblem and the inscription UKRAINE above it. 

On the reverse of the medal, in the center, there is a stylized sunflower blooming under the sun, which in its shape visually resembles the emblem of the institution. 

“The unlit and wilted petals on the exhausted and dry land are a kind of allegory of the harmful effects of darkness and drought on the development of sunflowers, just as corruption negatively affects the development of the state and society. It is the “struggle of light against darkness (corruption)” that allows the sunflower to flourish and the state to develop and prosper. This symbolic series is complemented by a stylized prohibition sign formed by the overall composition of the reverse, with the NABU slogan around its circumference: PREVENT and PREVENT,” the NBU said.

NABU recently celebrated its 10th anniversary . The event was titled “From Request to Result,” and as the bureau noted, it was fully funded by the US Embassy in Ukraine. However, unlike international donors, the majority of Ukrainians expressed distrust of anti-corruption activists.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in 2014 as part of the system of anti-corruption bodies to fight corruption among high-ranking officials, in the context of fulfilling Ukraine's commitments to the EU and the International Monetary Fund.  However, corruption in Ukraine remains  one of the main problems. 

The key factors that undermine the trust of Ukrainians in the NABU are low effectiveness, political pressure, financial costs, acquittals, manipulative investigations.

Therefore, given the results of 10 years, the effectiveness of the NABU remains debatable and clearly requires reform of the system that will increase the effectiveness of the fight against corruption and at the same time reduce the political and PR component of the agency's work.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

