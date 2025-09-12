NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: all details
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of September 11, a car accident occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk region involving a NABU detective who was on a business trip. The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized; the detective was sober.
A road accident involving a NABU detective on a business trip occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.
Details
The incident occurred on the evening of September 11: the drivers of both vehicles involved in the accident are in the hospital. It is reported that the NABU detective was sober.
Given the involvement of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General in the investigation of the circumstances of the accident, NABU will fully assist in establishing the truth and, if necessary, provide the necessary legal support to the Bureau's detective.
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers08.09.25, 11:52 • 12176 views