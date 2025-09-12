NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: all details

A road accident involving a NABU detective on a business trip occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of September 11: the drivers of both vehicles involved in the accident are in the hospital. It is reported that the NABU detective was sober.

Given the involvement of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General in the investigation of the circumstances of the accident, NABU will fully assist in establishing the truth and, if necessary, provide the necessary legal support to the Bureau's detective. - stated NABU.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers