Assisting the Russian Federation: NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov's pre-trial detention hearing to be held in closed session

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has begun a session to consider the motion for a pre-trial detention measure for Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

The suspect is present in the courtroom.

The court granted the prosecutor's and lawyer's motion to consider the motion in a closed court session due to sensitive information and the non-disclosure of state secrets.

Addendum

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation. The family of the senior NABU detective, head of the territorial department Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained on suspicion of aiding the aggressor country, acquired an apartment in Bulgaria during the full-scale war.

The Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" - Viktor Husarov. He was sent into custody without the possibility of bail.