Assisting the Russian Federation: NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov's pre-trial detention hearing to be held in closed session

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 17766 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 47211 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 79076 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 43332 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 51144 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
July 22, 05:30 AM • 33466 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 45035 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 141688 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 65318 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94488 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.3m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 50370 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 54867 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all details07:00 AM • 23687 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 50950 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks07:38 AM • 27541 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 15391 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 51748 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 55662 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 79091 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 115376 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greece
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 143089 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 236779 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 251276 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 246840 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 245884 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Assisting the Russian Federation: NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov's pre-trial detention hearing to be held in closed session

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure for Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of assisting the Russian Federation. The session is being held in a closed regime due to sensitive information and state secrets.

Assisting the Russian Federation: NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov's pre-trial detention hearing to be held in closed session

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has begun a session to consider the motion for a pre-trial detention measure for Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

The court began a session to consider the motion for a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect Magamedrasulov.

The suspect is present in the courtroom.

The court granted the prosecutor's and lawyer's motion to consider the motion in a closed court session due to sensitive information and the non-disclosure of state secrets.

Addendum

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation. The family of the senior NABU detective, head of the territorial department Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained on suspicion of aiding the aggressor country, acquired an apartment in Bulgaria during the full-scale war.

The Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" - Viktor Husarov. He was sent into custody without the possibility of bail.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Bulgaria
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9