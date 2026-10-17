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Mysterious devices discovered on Russian "Molniya-2" drones: could they be an analogue of Starlink?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11146 views

Devices resembling satellite antennas were discovered on Russian drones. Expert Serhii “Flash” denied their connection to the “Rassvet” system.

Mysterious devices discovered on Russian "Molniya-2" drones: could they be an analogue of Starlink?

Unknown devices resembling satellite communication antennas have begun to be found on downed Russian "Molniya-2" unmanned aerial vehicles. This has prompted speculation that Russia is already testing its own Starlink analogue, called "Rassvet," for strikes on Ukraine. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Symbols resembling the logo of the Russian company "Bureau 1440," which is developing the "Rassvet" satellite system, were spotted on the devices. This similarity became the basis for speculation about the use of the new communications system on attack drones.

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The "Rassvet" system is already undergoing testing in remote regions of Russia. However, because of the insufficient number of satellites in orbit, stable communication is available only for short periods measured in tens of minutes.

Ukrainian expert refutes the theory that these are satellite terminals

Serhii "Flash," adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of technological areas of defense, denied the assumption that the devices found were terminals of the "Rassvet" system. He pointed out that some of them had been bent when secured with plastic cable ties, which could damage a conventional satellite antenna.

At the same time, experts note that there are special antenna arrays capable of operating in a bent state. However, there is currently no evidence that such technologies are being used in Russia's "Rassvet" system.

According to "Flash," drones with similar devices have already been observed at the front for some time. They likely operate autonomously using artificial intelligence and have no other means of communication.

Russia’s Starlink alternative is losing satellites: two "Rassvet" spacecraft could burn up in the atmosphere in the coming weeks13.10.26, 17:03 • 4118 views

Stepan Haftko

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