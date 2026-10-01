Mykolenko will not help the national team in the match against Northern Ireland — Maldera

Ukraine national team left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko will not help the national team in the third-round Nations League match against Northern Ireland. Head coach Andrea Maldara said this, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, we cannot count on Mykolenko; he is not feeling very well. We do not want him to suffer an even more serious injury - Maldara said.

Maldara also said that Dmytro Riznyk will start in goal for the match against Northern Ireland, and then, if everything goes well, Anatoliy Trubin will play against Hungary in the match scheduled for October 5.

We also have Yermakov. If necessary, perhaps Yermakov will need to come on - Maldara added.

Supplement

On Friday, October 2, Ukraine will face Northern Ireland in a nominally home match as part of the third round of the Nations League.

It should be noted that Vitaliy Mykolenko also missed the match against the Georgia national team.

Earlier, Maldara stated that defender Valeriy Bondar and midfielder Oleh Ocheretko would not be able to help the national team in the third-round Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland. However, the UAF later refuted this information, saying that there had been a misunderstanding.