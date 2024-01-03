In the Mykolaiv region, the Russian army shelled a company in Snihurivka. There are victims of this attack, including a child. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Snihurivka city military administration Ivan Kukhta, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, nearby houses on the outskirts of the city were damaged by the blast wave, resulting in injuries of varying severity among local residents. Among the victims is a minor girl. The victims are currently receiving medical assistance. All relevant services are working at the scene. - said the head of the Snihuriv MBA.

Details

Vitaly Kim, the head of the UPA, leaked while speaking on a national telethon that a 15-year-old girl and three other locals were injured.

At 17:45 today, there were three S-300 attacks on Snihurivka. A woman, two men guarding the warehouse with humanitarian aid and a 15-year-old girl were wounded. She is seriously injured, we are now transporting her to the city. - Kim said.

Optional

In the evening, utility workers partially repaired communications damaged by shelling in Snihurivka community and restored water supply to residents of the old part of Snihurivka.

However, Ivan Kukhta, warned his countrymen that tomorrow morning the water supply will be cut off to complete the repair work on the main water supply system.