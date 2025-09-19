Musk's company plans to start clinical trials in October to translate thoughts into text using brain implants - media

Elon Musk's company Neuralink plans to begin clinical trials in October of a technology that allows thoughts to be translated into text using brain implants. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

It is noted that the company hopes to implant its device in a healthy person by 2030, as "Neuralink is moving towards the ultimate goal of creating consumer technologies."

"This would be a massive expansion compared to the current activities of brain implant companies, which only test devices on people with severe diseases that make risky brain surgery worthwhile," the publication notes.

According to the presentation, the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Neuralink permission to conduct trials for the use of a research device, allowing the company to begin testing an unapproved device. The company is currently conducting five other clinical trials of implants that control electronic devices such as computers or robotic manipulators.

Recall

In May, Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink raised $600 million in a new funding round.