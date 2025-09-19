Musk's company plans to start clinical trials in October to translate thoughts into text using brain implants - media

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
06:48 PM • 4348 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 10521 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 12854 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 15981 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 27990 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 21581 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 28409 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 36964 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 57602 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46719 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 18036 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 25834 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 15244 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 10387 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 16795 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 16920 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 27977 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 28401 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 57596 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 63690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Estonia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 15964 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 16920 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 10463 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 15315 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 18105 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
SWIFT

Musk's company plans to start clinical trials in October to translate thoughts into text using brain implants - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Elon Musk's company Neuralink plans to begin clinical trials in October of a technology that allows translating thoughts into text using brain implants. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted permission for these trials.

Musk's company plans to start clinical trials in October to translate thoughts into text using brain implants - media

Elon Musk's company Neuralink plans to begin clinical trials in October of a technology that allows thoughts to be translated into text using brain implants. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Elon Musk's Neuralink, a company developing brain implants, plans to begin clinical trials in the US in October, aiming to use its device to translate thoughts into text, potentially opening up new communication possibilities for people with speech impairments.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the company hopes to implant its device in a healthy person by 2030, as "Neuralink is moving towards the ultimate goal of creating consumer technologies."

"This would be a massive expansion compared to the current activities of brain implant companies, which only test devices on people with severe diseases that make risky brain surgery worthwhile," the publication notes.

According to the presentation, the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Neuralink permission to conduct trials for the use of a research device, allowing the company to begin testing an unapproved device. The company is currently conducting five other clinical trials of implants that control electronic devices such as computers or robotic manipulators.

Recall

In May, Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink raised $600 million in a new funding round.

Antonina Tumanova

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
Neuralink
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
United States