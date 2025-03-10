Elon Musk links large-scale cyberattack on social network X to IP addresses from Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The owner of X (Twitter), Elon Musk, announced a large-scale cyberattack on the platform from IP addresses located in the region of Ukraine. The company is still unsure about the exact causes of the incident, but the platform has already resumed operations.
The owner of the social network X (Twitter) Elon Musk stated that a large-scale cyberattack on the platform on Monday, March 10, may be related to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Lawrence Kudlow on Fox Business, reports UNN.
Details
In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, March 10, Elon Musk said that the company is still "not sure what exactly happened," but suspects that the incident is related to Ukraine.
We are definitely not sure what happened. But there was a large-scale cyberattack with IP addresses located in the area of Ukraine
Recall that earlier the founder of X (Twitter) stated about a large-scale cyberattack on the platform using significant resources. According to Musk, a large organized group or a state may be behind the attack.
Users report malfunctions in the operation of X10.03.25, 11:10 • 14115 views