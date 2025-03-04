Musk accuses Zelensky of promoting a "forever war" with Russia
The head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, stated that Zelensky seeks "eternal war" and a "corruption meat grinder." Musk claims that the Ukrainian president has chosen bloodshed over peace with Moscow.
The head of the U.S. Government Efficiency Department, billionaire Elon Musk publicly accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of promoting a "forever war" with Russia. This was reported by UNN citing Politico and Musk's page on the social network X (Twitter).
On Monday, March 3, the head of the U.S. Government Efficiency Department Elon Musk wrote on his X account that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "wants a forever war, an endless meat grinder of bribes."
Zelensky wants a forever war, an endless corruption meat grinder. This is evil
In a separate post, he stated that Zelensky had a choice to "strive for peace" with Moscow, but he chose bloodshed. "This is cruel and inhumane," Musk stated.
Elon Musk published a caricature featuring Zelensky, comparing the situation in Ukraine to a tram that can be stopped.
