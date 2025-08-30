Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on Telegram

A video from the crime scene where former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy died was published on Telegram without permission. An investigation into the circumstances of its dissemination is currently underway. Responsibility for the dissemination of information will be established after the investigation is completed. This was reported by the head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, as reported by UNN.

It was found that the video was published on a Telegram channel without authorization. As part of the verification, materials are being prepared for submission to the RDD regarding the unauthorized dissemination of information. After the investigation, the responsibility of the person who disseminated the video will be determined. - he said.

Shliakhovskyi also added that the said video was recorded by a surveillance camera, but due to security and operational considerations, the exact location of the camera is not disclosed.

An analysis of the likely escape route is being conducted to establish the circumstances of the event. We are working in this direction and will inform the public about the results, including the motives and circumstances of the committed crime. - stated the head of the National Police Department.

The first video from the crime scene was published by the Telegram channel "Who is this?". Law enforcement officers will investigate the information regarding the video leak and its appearance on social networks.

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv. The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died. The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

Later, a video of the murder of the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the 9th convocation Andriy Parubiy, appeared. The footage shows Parubiy walking on one of the streets of Lviv, after which a man with a Glovo bag emerges from behind cars, follows the People's Deputy, then pulls out a pistol, fires shots into his back, and flees.