Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on Telegram

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:59 PM • 6126 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 15368 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 30715 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 49772 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 163915 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 84073 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 72237 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 92944 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 268320 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 221568 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
25%
747mm
Popular news
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 73188 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhotoAugust 30, 08:35 AM • 17196 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonightAugust 30, 09:00 AM • 14926 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 21169 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 17986 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 18138 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 173219 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 178467 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 268352 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 221596 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 80031 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 213757 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 238687 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 237248 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 219400 views
Actual
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on Telegram

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1836 views

Police are investigating the dissemination of a video from the scene of the murder of ex-VR Chairman Andriy Parubiy. The video was published on Telegram without permission; responsibility is being established.

Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on Telegram

A video from the crime scene where former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy died was published on Telegram without permission. An investigation into the circumstances of its dissemination is currently underway. Responsibility for the dissemination of information will be established after the investigation is completed. This was reported by the head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, as reported by UNN.

It was found that the video was published on a Telegram channel without authorization. As part of the verification, materials are being prepared for submission to the RDD regarding the unauthorized dissemination of information. After the investigation, the responsibility of the person who disseminated the video will be determined.

- he said.

Shliakhovskyi also added that the said video was recorded by a surveillance camera, but due to security and operational considerations, the exact location of the camera is not disclosed.

An analysis of the likely escape route is being conducted to establish the circumstances of the event. We are working in this direction and will inform the public about the results, including the motives and circumstances of the committed crime.

- stated the head of the National Police Department.

Addition

The first video from the crime scene was published by the Telegram channel "Who is this?". Law enforcement officers will investigate the information regarding the video leak and its appearance on social networks.

Recall

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv. The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died. The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

Later, a video of the murder of the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the 9th convocation Andriy Parubiy, appeared. The footage shows Parubiy walking on one of the streets of Lviv, after which a man with a Glovo bag emerges from behind cars, follows the People's Deputy, then pulls out a pistol, fires shots into his back, and flees.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
National Police of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Lviv