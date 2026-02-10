Muesli at METRO: a healthy breakfast for an active day

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 1708 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 10515 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 22547 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 32070 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 29328 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 26975 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 22575 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 19875 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 20286 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30588 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 7614 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 19013 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 6988 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 12938 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 12629 views
Publications
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 1664 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 1816 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 30619 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 38737 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 76763 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 15206 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 16972 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 17218 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 43510 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 45576 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Starlink

Muesli at METRO: a healthy breakfast for an active day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

A wide selection of muesli at METRO: classic, fruit, chocolate, fitness. A healthy and quick breakfast for a healthy diet every day.

Muesli at METRO: a healthy breakfast for an active day

Breakfasts that are not only healthy for the body but also quick to prepare are currently in high demand. It's no surprise that muesli has become a popular choice among Ukrainians. They consume it both at home and in the office. It's a simple yet balanced solution for active people who value their time and care about their well-being. Muesli differs in its diverse composition, saturates the body with energy, but does not cause a feeling of heaviness.

What is muesli and what does it contain?

There are different types of muesli. They are understood as a mixture of cereal flakes (mostly oat, wheat, or barley) with the addition of dried fruits, seeds, nuts, or chocolate components. The composition of such mixtures can vary significantly. It can be maximally simple or more saturated, oriented to certain needs, for example, muesli for breakfast or a fitness diet.

Nutritional value and beneficial properties

Cereals are a source of slow carbohydrates, which provide a long-lasting feeling of fullness. Fiber supports the normal functioning of the digestive system. Additional ingredients — fruits, seeds, or nuts — enrich muesli with antioxidants and healthy fats. Mixtures also contain vitamins and minerals necessary for normal metabolism.

Why is muesli an ideal choice for breakfast?

The main advantage is versatility. Muesli is quite easy to prepare. It is enough to add warm milk, yogurt, juice, or plain boiling water. Accordingly, you can have a quick breakfast.

Muesli assortment at METRO hypermarket

METRO hypermarket offers various muesli options. Among them:

  • classic — with a minimal composition for a daily diet;
    • fruit — with the addition of raisins, apples, or berries;
      • chocolate — for those who prefer a richer taste;
        • fitness muesli — with a low sugar content and an increased emphasis on fiber.

          Formats are offered for both home and HoReCa establishments. Therefore, you can find the necessary option taking into account the volume of consumption and budget.

          By choosing muesli at METRO, customers receive the following benefits:

          • product quality control;
            • a large selection of trusted brands;
              • consistent product freshness;
                • reliable suppliers.

                  There is a private label product line, Metro Chef, which includes high-quality muesli with various compositions. Products from other brands are also offered.

                  How to consume muesli correctly?

                  Usually, muesli is combined with milk, kefir, or yogurt. However, for those who avoid animal products, plant-based alternatives such as almond, oat, or soy milk are excellent. There are many ways to consume them.

                  To make breakfast more interesting, you can add:

                  • fresh fruits or berries;
                    • chopped nuts;
                      • a spoonful of honey or chia seeds.

                        The optimal portion of muesli is about 40-60 g per meal. It is best to consume it in the first half of the day, i.e., as breakfast or a snack before lunch. This is due to the fact that during these periods, the body actively expends the energy received.

                        Muesli is a convenient snack without extra effort. The right choice of composition, variety, and format will easily help adapt this product to individual needs — from home nutrition to professional kitchen.

                        Visit METRO hypermarket to choose muesli and many other goods for both home and HoReCa segment clients. Both wholesale and retail are possible here, and convenient purchasing conditions are offered. For businesses, delivery is even available. Customers have access to a promotional catalog, where discounts on products are always offered — you can buy muesli at METRO profitably. To take advantage of all benefits, simply apply for a METRO card. The company conducts strict quality control, so you can be sure of the freshness of the products.

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Business News
                        Brand
                        Ukraine