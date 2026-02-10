Muesli at METRO: a healthy breakfast for an active day

Breakfasts that are not only healthy for the body but also quick to prepare are currently in high demand. It's no surprise that muesli has become a popular choice among Ukrainians. They consume it both at home and in the office. It's a simple yet balanced solution for active people who value their time and care about their well-being. Muesli differs in its diverse composition, saturates the body with energy, but does not cause a feeling of heaviness.

What is muesli and what does it contain?

There are different types of muesli. They are understood as a mixture of cereal flakes (mostly oat, wheat, or barley) with the addition of dried fruits, seeds, nuts, or chocolate components. The composition of such mixtures can vary significantly. It can be maximally simple or more saturated, oriented to certain needs, for example, muesli for breakfast or a fitness diet.

Nutritional value and beneficial properties

Cereals are a source of slow carbohydrates, which provide a long-lasting feeling of fullness. Fiber supports the normal functioning of the digestive system. Additional ingredients — fruits, seeds, or nuts — enrich muesli with antioxidants and healthy fats. Mixtures also contain vitamins and minerals necessary for normal metabolism.

Why is muesli an ideal choice for breakfast?

The main advantage is versatility. Muesli is quite easy to prepare. It is enough to add warm milk, yogurt, juice, or plain boiling water. Accordingly, you can have a quick breakfast.

How to consume muesli correctly?

Usually, muesli is combined with milk, kefir, or yogurt. However, for those who avoid animal products, plant-based alternatives such as almond, oat, or soy milk are excellent. There are many ways to consume them.

To make breakfast more interesting, you can add:

fresh fruits or berries;

chopped nuts;

a spoonful of honey or chia seeds.

The optimal portion of muesli is about 40-60 g per meal. It is best to consume it in the first half of the day, i.e., as breakfast or a snack before lunch. This is due to the fact that during these periods, the body actively expends the energy received.

Muesli is a convenient snack without extra effort. The right choice of composition, variety, and format will easily help adapt this product to individual needs — from home nutrition to professional kitchen.

