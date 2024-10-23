MSECs will be completely eliminated from January 1, 2025 - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced the complete elimination of the MSECs from January 1, 2025. The system will switch to assessing a person's functioning and identifying their needs instead of medical and social expertise.
Starting from January 1, 2025, Ukraine will completely eliminate MSECs, as the system is switching to a new approach.
This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a press conference, reports a correspondent of UNN.
We plan to abandon the concept of medical and social expertise and move to assessing a person's functioning and identifying their needs
According to him, doctors who provide certain treatment and rehabilitation should assess a person's ability to work.
“In the future, other parties will be connected through the international classifier,” the minister added.
Health Minister Lyashko answers whether he is going to resign because of the MSEC scandal23.10.24, 11:24 • 14163 views