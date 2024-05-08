MPs will be involved in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU - Stefanchuk

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine will involve MPs in each of the 35 chapters that form the basis of the EU accession negotiations, with MPs from the relevant committees participating in the negotiations on the respective chapters, a new approach compared to previous EU enlargements.

MPs will be present in each of the 35 chapters that make up the basis of the negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU. The Verkhovna Rada is currently awaiting an approved list of MPs from the President. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Ukraine is now on a completely new track, because none of the seven waves of EU enlargement had any experience of involving parliamentarians. It was always the government's job. In Ukraine, we have taken a slightly different path because we already have a positive experience of what parliamentarians have done. You know how many decisions the Ukrainian parliament made in order to make what we have today happen - the candidate status, the issue of opening negotiations, and inter-parliamentary diplomacy 

- Stefanchuk said.

According to him, MPs will be present in each of the 35 chapters that form the basis of the negotiation framework.

Stefanishyna expects adoption of negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU in June16.04.24, 16:09 • 16085 views

When we raised the issue of parliamentary involvement at a big meeting with the President on European integration, we agreed that in each of the 35 chapters that will form the basis of our negotiation framework, the relevant MPs from the committees will be involved. Because they have already done this, and they know how to implement it. This will be our joint activity, the joint responsibility of the President, the Parliament and the Government for our European integration progress 

- Stefanchuk said.

Stefanchuk noted that a presidential decree is expected to approve the list of people who will be involved in the negotiations and will be involved in all this, and the parliament will be included in each of the 35 chapters.

“Ukraine is doing its part when it comes to reforms”: Stefanishyna urges EU to adopt negotiation framework in June01.05.24, 13:19 • 17934 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
ukraineUkraine

