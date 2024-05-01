“Ukraine is doing its part when it comes to reforms”: Stefanishyna urges EU to adopt negotiation framework in June

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has called on EU partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU membership by adopting a negotiation framework for Ukraine in June this year. The official said this on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

Stefanishyna attended a ministerial meeting of the EU Council.

Ukraine is doing its part when it comes to reforms. Called on partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU accession by adopting a negotiating framework for Ukraine this June - wrote the Vice Prime Minister in X.

In particular, she emphasized that the rule of law and justice are key demands of the Ukrainian people. "Therefore, as I emphasized at the GAC meeting, our course is irreversible," she said.

"Over the past 10 years, all institutions have been created, reforms have been implemented to reboot the judicial sector; the anti-corruption framework has been created, as well as legislation. [Another issue we are focused on is demonopolization and the creation of a competitive market economy. To achieve this, we have taken a number of measures to remove the ability of individuals to shape public opinion and policy. We are bringing Ukrainian legislation in line with EU standards and rules. Now our priority is to realize, in particular, the effective work of all established institutions," Stefanishyna said.

Stefanishyna expects adoption of negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU in June