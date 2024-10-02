MP: More than 1300 amendments were submitted to the draft law on tax increase

The government's draft law on tax increases, which was passed in the first reading in mid-September, has already received 1,377 amendments.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Currently, 1377 amendments have been submitted to the government's tax bill 11416d. However, more may be added (those submitted in paper form) - Zheleznyak wrote.

The amendments are currently being considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to raise taxes. The government expected that the law would bring in an additional UAH 125 billion to the budget in 2024.

Later it became known that the draft law had been finalized and was planned to be put to a vote in the Rada in the first weeks of September.

The draft law, among other things, planned to set corporate income tax rates for banks at 50% for 2024. The additional budgetary resources of UAH 125 billion planned in the draft law on tax increases were reduced by 4 times to UAH 30.1 billion.

It was also planned to increase the military tax rate from 1.5% to 5%.

Establishing the obligation to pay a military fee of 1% of income by single tax payers of the third group.

Setting the basic corporate income tax rate for the purposes of taxation of profits of non-bank financial institutions (except for insurers) at 25%.

Already in September, the Verkhovna Rada failed to pass a bill to increase taxes by 30 billion hryvnias in the first reading with 224 votes in favor and 226 votes against. The document was sent back for a second first reading.

Nevertheless, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year with 241 votes in favor.