MP: More than 1300 amendments were submitted to the draft law on tax increase

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76774 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168851 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138869 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143707 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139261 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173456 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100967 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110686 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112824 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54015 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60536 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189719 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142272 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138373 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155227 views
MP: More than 1300 amendments were submitted to the draft law on tax increase

MP: More than 1300 amendments were submitted to the draft law on tax increase

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13762 views

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that 1377 amendments had been submitted to the government's draft law on tax increases. The draft law, adopted in the first reading, aims to increase tax revenues by UAH 58 billion in 2023 and UAH 137 billion in 2024.

The government's draft law on tax increases, which was passed in the first reading in mid-September, has already received 1,377 amendments.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, 1377 amendments have been submitted to the government's tax bill 11416d. However, more may be added (those submitted in paper form)

- Zheleznyak wrote. 

The amendments are currently being considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

Addendum Addendum

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to raise taxes. The government expected that the law would bring in an additional UAH 125 billion to the budget in 2024.

Later it became known that the draft law had been finalized and was planned to be put to a vote in the Rada in the first weeks of September.

The draft law, among other things, planned to set corporate income tax rates for banks at 50% for 2024. The additional budgetary resources of UAH 125 billion planned in the draft law on tax increases were reduced by 4 times to UAH 30.1 billion.

It was also planned to increase the military tax rate from 1.5% to 5%.

Establishing the obligation to pay a military fee of 1% of income by single tax payers of the third group.

Setting the basic corporate income tax rate for the purposes of taxation of profits of non-bank financial institutions (except for insurers) at 25%.

Already in September, the Verkhovna Rada failed to pass a bill to increase taxes by 30 billion hryvnias in the first reading with 224 votes in favor and 226 votes against. The document was sent back for a second first reading.

Nevertheless, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year with 241 votes in favor.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

