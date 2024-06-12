MP: Law enforcers should respond promptly if the work of the “grain corridor” participants is blocked

Law enforcement agencies should promptly respond to cases when the work of enterprises participating in the Ukrainian Grain Initiative is blocked. This opinion was expressed by Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

The grain corridor is very important because it is the closest way to deliver grain to the countries that buy it from us. Because it's a long way to go through the Baltic States, and the logistics are cheaper on the Black Sea. Cheaper logistics means more money for our farmers, and this is one of the most important ways to logistics products - Solomchuk emphasized.

Therefore, as the MP noted, it is impossible to block the work of any of the participants in this important initiative.

There are law enforcement agencies to deal with this, and if someone violates the law, they should respond quickly. This should not happen in the country - He said.

Add

During the full-scale war, a number of enterprises reorganized their work on a military basis. Among them is “Odesa Port Plant‘, which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and has since grown from a ’beginner” in the industry to a significant player.

Earlier, without signing any contracts, Alseeds Black Sea tried to direct its vehicles to berth via the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant and is intended for the evacuation of employees. When the OPP security stopped letting their vehicles through, the company staged a rally and blocked the access road to the strategic enterprise, which could have affected the loading of the plant's contractor vessels as part of the grain initiative.