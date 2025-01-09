MP Kormyshkina is suspected of not declaring real estate

The MP was notified of a new suspicion of entering false data in her e-declaration.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is MP Iryna Kormyshkina.

On January 9, 2025, on behalf of the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the SAPO prosecutor served a new suspicion to the current MP of Ukraine of intentionally entering knowingly false information in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine “On Prevention of Corruption” - the statement said.

It is reported that the investigation has established that the said MP did not reflect in her declaration for 2023 information about the residential building in which she lives and land plots near Odesa worth more than UAH 17 million, which were acquired at the expense of unjustified assets.

It should be noted that the fact that the Member of Parliament of Ukraine acquired assets exceeding UAH 20 million in official income and savings for this period is the subject of investigation by the SAPO and the NABU. On October 16, 2024, the said person was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, the actions of the said MP are now qualified under Articles 366-2, 369-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum

In October, MP Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdieva) was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichmentand.

The HACC applied a personal guarantee to the MP. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties.

In December, the HACC extended for two months the term of duties imposed on MP Iryna Kormyshkina, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.