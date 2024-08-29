MP Dmytruk is put on the international wanted list

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123919 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127968 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159401 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192474 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 89357 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 63813 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103368 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100174 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 49708 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219049 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206899 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 27242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 43278 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152828 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155916 views
Actual
MP Dmytruk is put on the international wanted list

MP Dmytruk is put on the international wanted list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12835 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has put MP Artem Dmytruk on the international wanted list, suspected of attacks on citizens. The Prosecutor General filed a motion for his arrest, and the State Border Guard Service is checking the circumstances of his departure from the country.

The State Bureau of Investigation has put current MP Artem Dmytruk, suspected of attacks on citizens, on the international wanted list. A petition has been filed with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose a preventive measure of restraint on him in the form of detention. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation put the current MP on the international wanted list for attacks on citizens," the statement said.

The SBI recalled that on August 25, 2024, the Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament who participated in attacks on citizens, including a law enforcement officer, attempted theft of firearms, etc.

According to the SBI investigation, while in Odesa, the suspect and his accomplices attacked a law enforcement officer who was performing his official duties at the time. In doing so, the MP intentionally inflicted bodily harm on the law enforcement officer and tried to steal his weapon.

In another case, in Kyiv, a deputy had a dispute with a citizen, during which he struck the man several times, including in the head. According to the expert's opinion, the victim suffered moderate bodily harm as a result of the MP's unlawful actions.

A Ukrainian MP is suspected:

- intentional infliction of light bodily harm to a law enforcement officer by a group of persons in connection with the performance of his/her official duties (Article 28(1), Article 345(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- theft of firearms by a group of persons (Article 15(2), Article 28(1), Article 262(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- intentional infliction of bodily harm of moderate severity (Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- gross violation of public order on the grounds of manifest disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports that a motion signed by the Prosecutor General has been filed with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose a preventive measure of restraint on suspect Dmytruk in the form of detention.

The CSO remindedthat the MP of Ukraine was summoned for interrogation by the investigator, but did not appear at the appointed time and did not provide the reason for his absence.

In addition, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office initiated a search procedure, including international and interstate search, for a member of the Ukrainian Parliament suspected of attacks on a military officer and a law enforcement officer.

Addendum

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin reported that people who helped MP Artem Dmytruk to flee the country are being identified. Among those who helped may be officials. He fled across the border with Transnistria.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus said that MP Artem Dmytruk was not sent on a business trip abroad. Earlier, it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising