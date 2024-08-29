MP Dmytruk is put on the international wanted list

The State Bureau of Investigation has put current MP Artem Dmytruk, suspected of attacks on citizens, on the international wanted list. A petition has been filed with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose a preventive measure of restraint on him in the form of detention. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation put the current MP on the international wanted list for attacks on citizens," the statement said.

The SBI recalled that on August 25, 2024, the Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament who participated in attacks on citizens, including a law enforcement officer, attempted theft of firearms, etc.

According to the SBI investigation, while in Odesa, the suspect and his accomplices attacked a law enforcement officer who was performing his official duties at the time. In doing so, the MP intentionally inflicted bodily harm on the law enforcement officer and tried to steal his weapon.

In another case, in Kyiv, a deputy had a dispute with a citizen, during which he struck the man several times, including in the head. According to the expert's opinion, the victim suffered moderate bodily harm as a result of the MP's unlawful actions.

A Ukrainian MP is suspected:

- intentional infliction of light bodily harm to a law enforcement officer by a group of persons in connection with the performance of his/her official duties (Article 28(1), Article 345(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- theft of firearms by a group of persons (Article 15(2), Article 28(1), Article 262(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- intentional infliction of bodily harm of moderate severity (Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- gross violation of public order on the grounds of manifest disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports that a motion signed by the Prosecutor General has been filed with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose a preventive measure of restraint on suspect Dmytruk in the form of detention.

The CSO remindedthat the MP of Ukraine was summoned for interrogation by the investigator, but did not appear at the appointed time and did not provide the reason for his absence.

In addition, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office initiated a search procedure, including international and interstate search, for a member of the Ukrainian Parliament suspected of attacks on a military officer and a law enforcement officer.

Addendum

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin reported that people who helped MP Artem Dmytruk to flee the country are being identified. Among those who helped may be officials. He fled across the border with Transnistria.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus said that MP Artem Dmytruk was not sent on a business trip abroad. Earlier, it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.