Movement of enemy drones spotted in several regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154820 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131262 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138627 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111530 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167660 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104618 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135416 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134699 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63619 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103764 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105971 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154820 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184341 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134699 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135416 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144321 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135862 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152936 views
Movement of enemy drones spotted in several regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36724 views

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports the activity of attack UAVs in various regions of Ukraine. Drone activity was reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Chernihiv regions.

The movement of attack UAVs in the eastern and northern directions was recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force continues to record the activity of attack drones in various regions of Ukraine.

To the north of Kyiv region, drones were spotted moving toward Zhytomyr region. In the west of Sumy region, a UAV was spotted moving in the direction of Chernihiv region. 

In the east of Sumy region, drones are moving in the western and southwestern directions, while in the south of Sumy region, they are moving towards Poltava region. 

In addition, UAVs were spotted in the northeast of Poltava region moving towards Kharkiv region, and in the central part of Kharkiv region - towards the city of Kharkiv and westward. 

Other drones were spotted on the border of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, moving towards Dnipropetrovs'k region, while in the north of Chernihiv region, movement in a northerly direction was observed. 

UAV movement spotted in Kyiv region: air defense is working14.12.24, 06:25 • 24090 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

