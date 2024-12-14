Movement of enemy drones spotted in several regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces

The movement of attack UAVs in the eastern and northern directions was recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Air Force continues to record the activity of attack drones in various regions of Ukraine.

To the north of Kyiv region, drones were spotted moving toward Zhytomyr region. In the west of Sumy region, a UAV was spotted moving in the direction of Chernihiv region.

In the east of Sumy region, drones are moving in the western and southwestern directions, while in the south of Sumy region, they are moving towards Poltava region.

In addition, UAVs were spotted in the northeast of Poltava region moving towards Kharkiv region, and in the central part of Kharkiv region - towards the city of Kharkiv and westward.

Other drones were spotted on the border of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, moving towards Dnipropetrovs'k region, while in the north of Chernihiv region, movement in a northerly direction was observed.

