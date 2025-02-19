Movement of enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region - air defense forces are at work

Air defense forces are working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.

Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected!

Air defense forces are operating in the region.

Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders.

Do not disregard safety rules.

Stay in shelters until the air raid is over.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of the capital said that explosions were recorded in Kyiv, as several groups of drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace.

