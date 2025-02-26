Movement of enemy drones over Ukraine: which areas are under threat

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44611 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87782 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114760 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106884 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149838 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120246 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135964 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134003 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127714 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25440 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119601 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47719 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114759 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119601 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149837 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193129 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193481 views
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123696 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125845 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155552 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135990 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143438 views
Movement of enemy drones over Ukraine: which areas are under threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31538 views

The Ukrainian Air Force has spotted attack UAVs flying from the north and south over several regions of Ukraine. The drones were spotted over Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions.

The movement of strike UAVs in different regions of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy attacks from both the northern and southern directions. 

In the north of the country, attack drones were spotted moving toward Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Poltava regions. In particular, one of the swarms was spotted in the north of Sumy region, moving toward Chernihiv region. Other groups of drones are flying over the southern districts of Sumy region and moving towards Poltava region. 

In the south of the country, hostile UAVs were spotted in the skies over Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions. Some of the drones are moving mainly in the western direction, while others are flying towards the northern regions. 

Residents of the regions over which the drones were spotted are urged not to neglect the air raid alert and stay in shelters.

Movement of enemy drones was recorded in eight regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces19.02.25, 03:01 • 108445 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Movement of enemy drones over Ukraine: which areas are under threat