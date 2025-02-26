Movement of enemy drones over Ukraine: which areas are under threat

The movement of strike UAVs in different regions of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy attacks from both the northern and southern directions.

In the north of the country, attack drones were spotted moving toward Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Poltava regions. In particular, one of the swarms was spotted in the north of Sumy region, moving toward Chernihiv region. Other groups of drones are flying over the southern districts of Sumy region and moving towards Poltava region.

In the south of the country, hostile UAVs were spotted in the skies over Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions. Some of the drones are moving mainly in the western direction, while others are flying towards the northern regions.

Residents of the regions over which the drones were spotted are urged not to neglect the air raid alert and stay in shelters.

Movement of enemy drones was recorded in eight regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces