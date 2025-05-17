Mourning in Sumy region for victims of Russian strike on bus
Kyiv • UNN
A day of mourning has been declared in the Sumy community due to the tragic death of 9 people as a result of an enemy drone attack on a passenger bus near Bilopillia. 7 more people were injured.
In the Sumy community today, May 17, a day of mourning has been declared for the victims of the enemy attack on a bus that killed 9 people, said acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In connection with the tragic event that occurred near Bilopillya, which killed 9 people. A day of mourning was declared in the Sumy community on May 17. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims
Addition
According to the prosecutor's office, on May 17, at about 06:00, on the outskirts of the city of Bilopillya, Sumy district, the enemy attacked, according to preliminary data, a regular minibus with a drone. As a result of the occupiers' attack, 9 people died. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, seven more people were injured, three of them in serious condition.
"The bus was moving to Sumy on its usual route when Russia launched a targeted strike," said Serhiy Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, in Telegram.
Russians attacked a scheduled bus in Sumy region: 9 dead, wounded17.05.25, 08:01 • 2094 views