Mourning for the victims of the night attack in Odesa and the region

On Sunday, March 3, mourning was declared in Odesa and the region for the victims of the Russian drone attack, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

In connection with the human losses caused by the Russian drone attack, mourning will be declared in Odesa and the region tomorrow. I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the search operation is ongoing.

Body of dead child found under rubble in Odesa - SES