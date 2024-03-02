Body of dead child found under rubble in Odesa - SES

A child was found dead under the rubble after a nighttime attack by Russian troops in Odesa, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Odesa. The body of a dead child was found under the rubble on the ground floor, and work is underway to unblock it. A total of 3 people were killed and 8 injured - the SES reported.

According to the agency, 5 people were rescued, including 1 child.

Search operations are ongoing.

Previously

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to three.