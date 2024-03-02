Body of dead child found under rubble in Odesa - SES

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8942 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26904 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164543 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168035 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215971 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153882 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371365 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175926 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 145272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164509 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156713 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 820 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15595 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16554 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26198 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Body of dead child found under rubble in Odesa - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29889 views

A child is found dead under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian attack in Odesa; 3 people are killed and 8 others are injured.

Body of dead child found under rubble in Odesa - SES

A child was found dead under the rubble after a nighttime attack by Russian troops in Odesa, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Odesa. The body of a dead child was found under the rubble on the ground floor, and work is underway to unblock it. A total of 3 people were killed and 8 injured

- the SES reported.

According to the agency, 5 people were rescued, including 1 child.

Search operations are ongoing.

Previously

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to three.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
