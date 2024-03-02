Body of dead child found under rubble in Odesa - SES
Kyiv • UNN
A child is found dead under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian attack in Odesa; 3 people are killed and 8 others are injured.
A child was found dead under the rubble after a nighttime attack by Russian troops in Odesa, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Odesa. The body of a dead child was found under the rubble on the ground floor, and work is underway to unblock it. A total of 3 people were killed and 8 injured
According to the agency, 5 people were rescued, including 1 child.
Search operations are ongoing.
Previously
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to three.