Mourning days announced in Sumy on May 7 and 8 due to the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Mourning days have been declared in the Sumy community on May 7 and 8 in connection with the tragic ballistic missile strike on May 6 on one of the starostynsky districts. There are victims as a result of the attack.
May 7 and 8 have been declared Days of Mourning due to the deadly Russian attack on the outskirts of Sumy. This was announced by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.
In connection with the tragedy that occurred on May 6, 2025, as a result of a ballistic missile strike on one of the starostyn districts of the Sumy city territorial community, May 7 and 8, 2025, have been declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy community
Recall
The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of the regional center at about 17:35. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.