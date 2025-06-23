Mother of six and financial leader Olena Sosiedka received the "Mother Heroine"

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3756 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31169 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 25178 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 55320 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 39110 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90265 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59376 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93929 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128129 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97776 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15353 views
Publications
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15858 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31169 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 55320 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 323129 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 378520 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 3338 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 106957 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 231742 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 105419 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 106357 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Mother of six and financial leader Olena Sosiedka received the "Mother Heroine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, mother of six children, and expert in finance, has been awarded the honorary title of "Mother Heroine." This is a recognition of her personal contribution to raising children, as well as a symbol of the resilience of all Ukrainian mothers.

Mother of six and financial leader Olena Sosiedka received the "Mother Heroine"

Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, financial expert, and mother of six, has been awarded the honorary title "Mother Heroine." The corresponding decree was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The fintech expert announced this in her post on Facebook, stating that the title "Mother Heroine" became not only a personal honor for her but also a symbol of the resilience of all Ukrainian mothers, reports UNN.

The decree on conferring the title was signed personally by the President of Ukraine. And this is a great honor not only for me but also for all mothers who today carry the country on their shoulders: raising children, creating support, weaving nets, treating, teaching, helping the front

— wrote Olena Sosiedka

In her post, she also thanked her family and friends for their support.

Adding

According to current legislation, the honorary title "Mother Heroine" may be awarded to women who have given birth to and raised five or more children until they reach the age of eight. In addition, the title entails not only quantitative but also qualitative upbringing. After all, the title can be awarded only to a mother who has not only raised children to a certain age, but also contributed to their development: both spiritual and educational. And also created all conditions for the comprehensive development of children.

Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing12.06.25, 18:21 • 111047 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9