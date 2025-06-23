Mother of six and financial leader Olena Sosiedka received the "Mother Heroine"

Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, financial expert, and mother of six, has been awarded the honorary title "Mother Heroine." The corresponding decree was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The fintech expert announced this in her post on Facebook, stating that the title "Mother Heroine" became not only a personal honor for her but also a symbol of the resilience of all Ukrainian mothers, reports UNN.

The decree on conferring the title was signed personally by the President of Ukraine. And this is a great honor not only for me but also for all mothers who today carry the country on their shoulders: raising children, creating support, weaving nets, treating, teaching, helping the front — wrote Olena Sosiedka

In her post, she also thanked her family and friends for their support.

According to current legislation, the honorary title "Mother Heroine" may be awarded to women who have given birth to and raised five or more children until they reach the age of eight. In addition, the title entails not only quantitative but also qualitative upbringing. After all, the title can be awarded only to a mother who has not only raised children to a certain age, but also contributed to their development: both spiritual and educational. And also created all conditions for the comprehensive development of children.

