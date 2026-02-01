$42.850.00
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Journalists and volunteers have established the exact number of Russian sailors killed after the strike on the cruiser "Moskva". Most of the victims are residents of Crimea.

Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been established

Journalists and volunteers in Russia have managed to establish the exact number of Russian sailors killed after the strike on the cruiser "Moskva". This was reported by Mediazona, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 20 people died and 8 more went missing in the strike on the "Moskva".

From a court publication, which was soon deleted, it became known that the cruiser was sunk as a result of missile strikes by the Ukrainian army. In April 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense cited a different reason for the loss of the "Moskva": the ship sank during towing "in stormy conditions due to hull damage sustained from a fire caused by ammunition detonation."

- the article states.

The court found Andriy Shubin, commander of the 406th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, guilty of destroying the cruiser, and he was заочно sentenced to life imprisonment under the article on international terrorism. According to the investigation, it was Shubin who ordered the missile strikes on the cruiser "Moskva". The court also cited official casualty figures: 20 crew members killed and 24 wounded, with 8 sailors declared missing.

At least 20 of the deceased were conscripts. Most of those who drowned with the ship lived in annexed Crimea and Sevastopol (15 people), three people were called up for urgent service from the Far Eastern regions.

- the publication writes.

Full list of sailors who died on the cruiser "Moskva":

  • Aksyonov Viktor Dmytrovych, 20 years old, conscript, sailor from the city of Petrovsk-Zabaykalsky, Zabaykalsky Krai, considered missing;
    • Afashagov Tahir Zamyrovych, 40 years old, senior sailor from Sevastopol;
      • Behersky Vitaliy Volodymyrovych, 20 years old, conscript, senior sailor from the city of Nikolaevsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Krai.
        • Vakhrushev Ivan Leonidovych, 41 years old, senior warrant officer from Sevastopol;
          • Heplyuk Vyacheslav Mykhailovych, 35 years old, captain-lieutenant from Sevastopol;
            • Herok Danylo Mykhailovych, 22 years old, senior sailor from Sevastopol;
              • Hrudynin Serhiy Serhiyovych, 21 years old, conscript, sailor from the village of Illinivka, Zhovtnevyi district, Amur Oblast, considered missing;
                • Yefimov Pavlo Oleksiyovych, 21 years old, conscript, sailor from Samara;
                  • Yefremenko Mykyta Serhiyovych, 19 years old, conscript, sailor from the city of Priozersk, Leningrad Oblast;
                    • Kitaev Danylo Eduardovych, 18 years old, conscript, senior sailor from Balaklava, Sevastopol;
                      • Kovalyov Volodymyr Oleksiyovych, 22 years old, senior sailor from the village of Melikhivska, Ust-Donetskyi district, Rostov Oblast;
                        • Kozyr Yakym Oleksandrovych, 23 years old, conscript, private from Sevastopol;
                          • Kryvorih Valeriy Olehovych, 37 years old, captain-lieutenant from Sevastopol, considered missing;
                            • Kutniak Ihor Olehovych, 22 years old, conscript, sailor from Sevastopol, considered missing;
                              • Murtazaev Mukhammed Serverovych, 18 years old, conscript, sailor from the village of Maiske, Dzhankoy district, Crimea, considered missing.
                                • Naumkin Maksym Oleksandrovych, 23 years old, lieutenant from the city of Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai;
                                  • Pozdnyakov Serhiy Serhiyovych, 19 years old, conscript, private from the village of Zybyny, Bilohirskyi district, Crimea;
                                    • Pustovet Artem Serhiyovych, 18 years old, conscript, sailor from Krasnodar;
                                      • Savin Leonid Viktorovych, 20 years old, conscript, sailor from the city of Alupka, Crimea;
                                        • Syromyasov Mykyta Oleksiyovych, 20 years old, conscript, sailor from the city of Sysert, Sverdlovsk Oblast, considered missing;
                                          • Tarasov Mark Mykhailovych, 24 years old, conscript, sailor from St. Petersburg, considered missing;
                                            • Frantin Ivan Volodymyrovych, 23 years old, conscript, sailor from the village of Padany, Karelia;
                                              • Tsyvov Andriy Serhiyovych, 19 years old, conscript, sailor from the village of Illichove, Leninskyi district, Crimea, considered missing.
                                                • Cheremiskin Dmytro Oleksandrovych, 39 years old, senior warrant officer from the village of Lema, Zuyevskyi district, Kirov Oblast;
                                                  • Shakuro Heorhiy Kheiyamovych, 20 years old, conscript, sailor from Sevastopol;
                                                    • Shyrynkin Viktor Yuriyovych, 20 years old, conscript, sailor from the village of Krasnorichenka, Hrybanivskyi district, Voronezh Oblast;
                                                      • Shkrebet Yehor Dmytrovych, 20 years old, conscript, private from Sevastopol;
                                                        • Shcherbyna Illya Oleksiyovych, 20 years old, conscript, sailor from the city of Novozybkov, Bryansk Oblast.

                                                          For reference

                                                          "Moskva" is a Soviet and Russian missile cruiser that was in service from 1982 to 2022. The lead ship of its series. It was part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and was its flagship. In 2022, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, it was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                                                          The cruiser "Moskva" became widely known after the attack on February 24, 2022, on the Ukrainian garrison on Snake Island, when, in response to an offer to surrender, the ship received the reply "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

                                                          Recall

                                                          The Russian military court revealed that the cruiser "Moskva" was attacked by Ukrainian missiles, and named the number of dead and missing.

