Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?

More than 80% of Ukrainians do not plan purchases on Black Friday; among those who are waiting for promotions, about 40% plan to buy clothes and shoes, according to a Rakuten Viber survey, UNN writes.

Details

The survey results showed that 83% of Ukrainians do not plan purchases on Black Friday this year: of them, 64% do not believe in discounts and never buy on this day. Only 3% of respondents plan to buy more than in 2024.

Answers to the question "Do you plan to buy more or less than last year?" were distributed as follows:

I never buy on this day, I don't believe in such discounts — 64% (in 2024, this answer was also chosen by 64%);

this year I don't plan to buy anything — 19% (in 2024 — 19%);

approximately the same amount — 8% (in 2024 — 7%);

I will buy less than last year — 6% (in 2024 — 6%);

I will buy more than last year — 3% (in 2024 — 4%).

To the question "If you are waiting for Black Friday discounts, what do you plan to buy this year?" in 2025, the answers were distributed as follows:

clothes and shoes — 39% (2024 — 34%);

home appliances — 12% (2024 — 9%);

gadgets — 10% (2024 — 12%);

children's goods — 8% (2024 — 9%);

cosmetics, personal care, vitamins — 8% (2024 — 9%);

pet supplies — 8% (2024 — 6%);

home and repair goods — 6% (2024 — 5%);

food and alcohol — 5% (2024 — 13%);

car goods — 2% (2024 — 2%);

service subscriptions and memberships — 2% (2024 — 1%).

Last year, the top three most popular categories included food and alcohol (5% in 2025, 13% in 2024), which this year gave way to gadgets.

For reference

About 18,000 users took part in the survey in the official Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel. The research methodology is an anonymous online survey, n>18000. The key age group is 34-45 years old, more than 50% of respondents are under 45.

Addition

Black Friday, which this year falls on November 28, is traditionally associated with big discounts and crazy sales. According to the expert, big discounts during Black Friday in Ukraine are possible only when the manufacturer himself organizes a promotion to sell off his warehouses.