Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?

12:12 PM • 408 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 17463 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
09:50 AM • 45026 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:28 AM • 27778 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 33381 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35472 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28682 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53799 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84628 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76835 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9November 10, 03:09 AM
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesNovember 10, 03:40 AM
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:50 AM
09:50 AM • 44891 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
November 9, 08:00 AM
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128824 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175685 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197119 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146327 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionNovember 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonNovember 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendNovember 7, 05:00 PM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14754 views

According to a Rakuten Viber survey, 83% of Ukrainians do not plan to make purchases on Black Friday. Among those who are waiting for sales, 39% intend to buy clothes and shoes.

Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?

More than 80% of Ukrainians do not plan purchases on Black Friday; among those who are waiting for promotions, about 40% plan to buy clothes and shoes, according to a Rakuten Viber survey, UNN writes.

Details

The survey results showed that 83% of Ukrainians do not plan purchases on Black Friday this year: of them, 64% do not believe in discounts and never buy on this day. Only 3% of respondents plan to buy more than in 2024.

Answers to the question "Do you plan to buy more or less than last year?" were distributed as follows:

  • I never buy on this day, I don't believe in such discounts — 64% (in 2024, this answer was also chosen by 64%);
    • this year I don't plan to buy anything — 19% (in 2024 — 19%);
      • approximately the same amount — 8% (in 2024 — 7%);
        • I will buy less than last year — 6% (in 2024 — 6%);
          • I will buy more than last year — 3% (in 2024 — 4%).

            To the question "If you are waiting for Black Friday discounts, what do you plan to buy this year?" in 2025, the answers were distributed as follows:

            • clothes and shoes — 39% (2024 — 34%);
              • home appliances — 12% (2024 — 9%);
                • gadgets — 10% (2024 — 12%);
                  • children's goods — 8% (2024 — 9%);
                    • cosmetics, personal care, vitamins — 8% (2024 — 9%);
                      • pet supplies — 8% (2024 — 6%);
                        • home and repair goods — 6% (2024 — 5%);
                          • food and alcohol — 5% (2024 — 13%);
                            • car goods — 2% (2024 — 2%);
                              • service subscriptions and memberships — 2% (2024 — 1%).

                                Last year, the top three most popular categories included food and alcohol (5% in 2025, 13% in 2024), which this year gave way to gadgets.

                                For reference

                                About 18,000 users took part in the survey in the official Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel. The research methodology is an anonymous online survey, n>18000. The key age group is 34-45 years old, more than 50% of respondents are under 45.

                                Addition

                                Black Friday, which this year falls on November 28, is traditionally associated with big discounts and crazy sales. According to the expert, big discounts during Black Friday in Ukraine are possible only when the manufacturer himself organizes a promotion to sell off his warehouses.

                                Julia Shramko

