Most regions will be covered by rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for the end of spring

Synoptic Ukrhydromettsentr Natalia Ptukha reported that in the coming days in most regions of Ukraine will remain rainy weather. At the same time, most of Ukraine will have warm weather within +12...+18 °C at night and +18...+24 °C during the day, Ptukha said on the telethon, writes UNN.

This rainy situation will remain. Currently, the territory of Ukraine is under the influence of an atmospheric front, which runs from north to south through the central part of Ukraine, and in most regions, including the Right Bank, causes such rainy weather. In the Precarpathian region, as well as in such regions as Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and in the daytime hours Zhytomyr and Kyiv, there may even be significant rains - Ptukha warned.

She also added that in the last days of May, the rains will become more spring-like, although thunderstorms should be expected in some areas.

In the future, on the 29th and 30th, there will be short-term rains, which in their nature are close to May rains. There may be thunderstorms in some places. Now the thunderstorms are quite isolated, in particular, closer to the southeastern regions there may be thunderstorms and some strengthening of the wind. A cool air mass, cold, prevails in the western regions - the synoptic reported.

Ptukha also added that no precipitation is predicted in the eastern regions and Sumy region tomorrow. In addition, according to her, cool air temperature will remain in the western regions, while in other regions it will be warmer.

It will be quite cool in the western regions, and this will affect Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia. For three days the night temperature will be within +7...+13 °C, daytime +13...+19 °C. The rest of the regions are still warmer – night temperature +12...+18 °C, daytime +18...+24 °C. In the southern regions there are higher rates, and the thermometers will rise to +27...+28 °C - Ptukha reported.

On May 19-20, a "yellow" level of danger has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to thunderstorms. Exceptions are Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions.