Most regions will be covered by rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for the end of spring

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
08:04 AM • 14370 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 72259 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 157455 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 144290 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 158498 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 154033 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 110140 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 98870 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 88890 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82776 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 71023 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 59043 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

May 27, 01:58 AM • 53929 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 50365 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 27057 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 120205 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 510743 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 543115 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 491646 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 580740 views
Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 6452 views

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 11669 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 27776 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 49322 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 72954 views
Most regions will be covered by rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for the end of spring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In the coming days, it will rain in Ukraine, especially in the Right Bank, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Air temperature at night +12…+18 °C, during the day +18…+24 °C, in the south up to +28 °C.

Most regions will be covered by rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for the end of spring

Synoptic Ukrhydromettsentr Natalia Ptukha reported that in the coming days in most regions of Ukraine will remain rainy weather. At the same time, most of Ukraine will have warm weather within +12...+18 °C at night and +18...+24 °C during the day, Ptukha said on the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

This rainy situation will remain. Currently, the territory of Ukraine is under the influence of an atmospheric front, which runs from north to south through the central part of Ukraine, and in most regions, including the Right Bank, causes such rainy weather. In the Precarpathian region, as well as in such regions as Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and in the daytime hours Zhytomyr and Kyiv, there may even be significant rains

- Ptukha warned.

She also added that in the last days of May, the rains will become more spring-like, although thunderstorms should be expected in some areas.

In the future, on the 29th and 30th, there will be short-term rains, which in their nature are close to May rains. There may be thunderstorms in some places. Now the thunderstorms are quite isolated, in particular, closer to the southeastern regions there may be thunderstorms and some strengthening of the wind. A cool air mass, cold, prevails in the western regions

- the synoptic reported.

"Heat and sun will still be": weather forecaster gives rainy forecast for tomorrow27.05.25, 12:02 • 1018 views

Ptukha also added that no precipitation is predicted in the eastern regions and Sumy region tomorrow. In addition, according to her, cool air temperature will remain in the western regions, while in other regions it will be warmer.

It will be quite cool in the western regions, and this will affect Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia. For three days the night temperature will be within +7...+13 °C, daytime +13...+19 °C. The rest of the regions are still warmer – night temperature +12...+18 °C, daytime +18...+24 °C. In the southern regions there are higher rates, and the thermometers will rise to +27...+28 °C

 - Ptukha reported.

Addition

On May 19-20, a "yellow" level of danger has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to thunderstorms. Exceptions are Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
