Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 8976 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 56135 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 143129 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 130294 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 146061 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 147435 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 105432 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98012 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88298 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82631 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

""Heat and sun will still be": Weather forecaster gives rainy forecast for tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Tomorrow, May 28, Ukraine will again be mostly rainy, except for the east. Air temperature will range from +16 to +26 degrees, with strong winds expected in the east.

""Heat and sun will still be": Weather forecaster gives rainy forecast for tomorrow
"

In Ukraine tomorrow, May 28, a humid air mass will again cause rain, the temperature will reach 26 degrees Celsius in some places, strong winds are expected in the east, forecaster Natalka Didenko said in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Cyclone, atmospheric fronts, rain, drizzle, showers, then time for a breather, sun, flowers, birds, grass - everything is like in our life. (...) We know that the atmosphere is lenient to us, and everyone will definitely scold the heat. In the meantime - a humid air mass," Didenko wrote.

According to her forecast, tomorrow, May 28, it will rain again in Ukraine, mostly. Unless it is without significant precipitation in the east.

The air temperature on May 28 in Ukraine is expected to be within +18...+24, in the east up to +26, and in the west +16...+20 degrees.

"Attention! A strong southeasterly wind is expected in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday!" - the forecaster emphasized.

In Kyiv on May 28, according to her data, it will rain in places. The air temperature during the day is +18...+20 degrees.

"You shouldn't complain about the weather, because everyone can afford an umbrella, but not everyone can afford air conditioning, and the heat can also cause power outages. So, in my opinion, it is better to take the elevator upstairs, have dinner by candlelight, not hear the continuous hum of generators, breathe deeply, admire the green, not withered grass and roses. And there will be heat and sun! Where have you seen that there is no summer in Ukraine? In the meantime, let's let spring be with us," Didenko summed up.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
