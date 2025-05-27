""Heat and sun will still be": Weather forecaster gives rainy forecast for tomorrow

In Ukraine tomorrow, May 28, a humid air mass will again cause rain, the temperature will reach 26 degrees Celsius in some places, strong winds are expected in the east, forecaster Natalka Didenko said in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Cyclone, atmospheric fronts, rain, drizzle, showers, then time for a breather, sun, flowers, birds, grass - everything is like in our life. (...) We know that the atmosphere is lenient to us, and everyone will definitely scold the heat. In the meantime - a humid air mass," Didenko wrote.

According to her forecast, tomorrow, May 28, it will rain again in Ukraine, mostly. Unless it is without significant precipitation in the east.

The air temperature on May 28 in Ukraine is expected to be within +18...+24, in the east up to +26, and in the west +16...+20 degrees.

"Attention! A strong southeasterly wind is expected in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday!" - the forecaster emphasized.

In Kyiv on May 28, according to her data, it will rain in places. The air temperature during the day is +18...+20 degrees.

"You shouldn't complain about the weather, because everyone can afford an umbrella, but not everyone can afford air conditioning, and the heat can also cause power outages. So, in my opinion, it is better to take the elevator upstairs, have dinner by candlelight, not hear the continuous hum of generators, breathe deeply, admire the green, not withered grass and roses. And there will be heat and sun! Where have you seen that there is no summer in Ukraine? In the meantime, let's let spring be with us," Didenko summed up.